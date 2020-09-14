UAE, Bahrain teams in US to sign Israel accord

Washington

President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and on the invitation of US President Donald Trump, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has arrived in Washington DC. He heads a high-level UAE delegation to participate in the signing ceremony of the historic UAE-Israel peace accord on Tuesday. Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netan-yahu, will also be present at the ceremony.

The high level delegation comprises Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Cabinet Member and Minister of Economy; Obaid bin Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation along with a number of officials.

Meanwhile, on the directives of King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, arrived in Washington on Sunday night, along with his accompanying delegation, to take part in the signing ceremony of the peace agreement between the UAE and Israel, as well as signing the Declaration of Peace between the Kingdom of Bahrain and Israel.