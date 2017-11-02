UAE authorities confirm Pakistan’s letter to handover Baldia fire suspect

DUBAI : Authorities of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) confirmed late Wednesday they received a letter from Pakistani officials to hand over Hammad Siddiqui, the former chief of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s (MQM) organising committee.

Siddiqui, the prime suspect in the 2012 Baldia factory fire case, was arrested by Interpol last Thursday in coordination with Dubai police and Pakistan authorities and was transferred from Bur Dubai police station to the city’s police headquarters in Deira, local officials said.

Local authorities detained the suspect, who is wanted for various heinous crimes, in an apartment located on Naif Road in Dubai’s Deira locale, the sources added.

Police have received an official letter through Pakistan’s mission in Dubai. However, the officials from Pakistani Consulate in Dubai neither denied nor accepted the recent development.

Sources however said the Pakistani consulate in Dubai had been making arrangements to send Siddiqui back to the country, adding that he is likely to be brought to Karachi once legal requirements in the UAE are completed.

