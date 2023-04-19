UAE astronaut shares beautiful video of Makkah, Madina from space

UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi sent a perfect gift from space for Muslims by sharing a beautiful video of Makkah, Madina and Jeddah sparkling in the night from space.

AlNeyadi has been posting jaw-dropping images on his Twitter account aboard the International Space Station (ISS) since he blasted off to space in March.

In his latest Twitter post, AlNeyadi wrote: “Dedication to the country of the Two Holy Mosques, the landing site of revelation and the land of the message, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

According to Khaleej Times, the Emirati astro-naut shared the video taken from the orbiting labo-ratory, saying, “This is Madina, the city to which Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) immigrated with his beloved people”.

The video shows a clear image of the city’s twinkling lights and its many roads. “This is the city of Jeddah, often referred to as the Bride of the Red Sea,” says AlNeyadi as he moves the camera towards the second city.

He then moves the camera to show the holy site of Makkah. “… the holy city of Makkah, where the message of Islam took root with the Prophet (PBUH).”

AlNeyadi then points out the light from the Masjid Al Haram which can be seen shining bright even from space.

“They are shining like stars, and it is one of the most beautiful views I have ever seen,” he says.—Agencies