UAE announces travel ban on non-vaccinated citizens

The United Arab Emirates will ban non-vaccinated citizens from traveling abroad from Jan 10, the state news agency WAM reported on Saturday, citing the foreign ministry and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority.

The report said that fully vaccinated citizens would also require a booster shot to be eligible to travel. The ban would not apply to those with medical or humanitarian exemptions.

The development comes as daily coronavirus infections in the UAE, the Gulf region’s tourism and commercial hub, have risen above 2,000 for the first time since June.—AP