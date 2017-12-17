UAE Ambassador visits Care for Special Persons Foundation

City Reporter

The United Arab Emirates Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi, visited center of Care for Special Persons Foundation (CFSP) in Islamabad and met with the administrative and educational staff of the Foundation, the Ambassador also spent time with the children with special need.

On this occasion the Ambassador emphasized on the need to support such people with special need, and recalled that UAE leadership and people always preferred to focus on humanitarianism and assistance to those in need as the development, humanitarian and charitable assistance provided by UAE spanning more than 170 countries in 21 sectors.