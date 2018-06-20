UAE Ambassador pays courtesy call on PM

Staff Reporter

The Ambassador of UAE, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi, on Tuesday paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister, Justice Retd. Nasir-ul-Mulk at PM Office.

The Ambassador while congratulating the Prime Minister on assumption of office said that it was an important milestone in Pakistan’s democratic transition.

He said that UAE greatly valued its deep-rooted relations with Pakistan and was committed to further consolidating the existing bilateral and economic ties .He expressed hope that Pakistan would fully utilize the platform of EXPO 2020, to showcase its immense potential.

The Prime Minister appreciated the UAE for its continued support to Pakistan in promoting economic development, social welfare and humanitarian assistance.

He said that the people of Pakistan respect and acknowledge the contributions of late Shiekh Zayed, who will always be remembered as a great friend and supporter of Pakistan.

Expressing satisfaction over the increasing trade volume between Pakistan and the UAE, the Prime Minister also invited companies from Emirates to invest in Pakistan. He also assured the Ambassador that Pakistan will actively participate in EXPO 2020 and conveyed his best wishes for the success of the event. The Prime Minister underlined that the caretaker government was committed to ensuring timely, free and fair elections which would further democratic development in Pakistan.