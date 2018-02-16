UAE ambassador meets IIUI rector, president

Staff Reporter

Hamad Obaid Alzaabi, Ambassador of United Arab Emirates (UAE) visited Faisal Masjid campus of the International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) and met with IIUI Rector Dr. Masoom Yasinzai and President IIUI Dr. Ahmed Yousof Al-Draiweesh.

During the meeting, issues pertaining to mutual interests and enhancing bilateral educational ties were discussed in the meeting. The meeting was also attended by IIUI Vice President, Dr. Muhammad Munir.

The Ambassador stressed upon joint ventures between IIUI and UAE varsities and added that collaborations from both sides would help in improvement in academic excellence.

International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) Rector thanked UAE for infrastructural support of UAE since inception of the university and vowed that UAE students would be provided best opportunities of education at International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI). The IIUI President briefed the envoy about the university faculties, its research units, constituent units and its roadmap for internationalization and dissemination of Islam’s message of peace.

Later, UAE Ambassador also visited Islamic Research Institute photo gallery and Press.