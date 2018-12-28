UAE Ambassador inaugurates Integrated Dialysis Unit in Institute of Kidney Disease

Staff Reporter

Hamad Obaid Al-Zaabi the Ambassador of UAE to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, inaugurated the Kidney Dialysis Unit at Institute of Kidney Disease in Peshawar city of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, funded and supported by the “Ataya Alkhayer Initiative” by donating $ 200 Million US Dollars, as part of the partnership program between the UAE Embassy and the Initiative to provide sustained and continues humanitarian assistance in various areas of Pakistan during the Year of Zayed.

H.E. Hamad Al Zaabi, after the official inauguration and meeting with the Director of the Institute and the medical and administrative staff, said, that UAE is fulfilling its humanitarian responsibilities in view of current challenges which imposed to adopt new means of work and movement to meet the requirements of humanitarian and charitable work by studying the needs in different areas and regions of Pakistan in order to ensure the sustainability of development, humanitarian and charitable projects established by UAE for many years.

The Ambassador Al-Zaabi pointed out that the assistance and support to the health sector is one of the priorities of the UAE’s Foreign Aid strategy which is always given importance by the leadership in the UAE. The Ambassador expressed his gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Representative of the Ruler of Abu Dhabi in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the UAE Red Crescent Authority for the great support and cautious follow-up of all needs and welfare projects in Pakistan.

The Ambassador Al Zaabi also thanked the spouse of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikha Shamsa Bint Hamdan Al Nahyan, Assistant to the ERC Chairman for Women’s Affairs and Chairperson of the Higher Committee of the Ataya Initiative, for her direct and uninterrupted support, and appraised the qualitative and innovative Initiative, fostering the humanitarian and development assistance, which is a step forward in reinforcing the global humanitarian mission of UAE and its wise leadership, subsequently resulted in UAE becoming one of the most important donor countries for humanitarian and development assistance and an important platform to launch creative initiatives addressing the humanitarian issues faced by many human communities.

The UAE Ambassador affirmed that Her Highness Sheikha Shamsa bint Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, through the “Attaya Initiative” embodied the principle of continuity in the humanitarian contribution and sustainability in development work for the welfare and happiness of mankind. This initiative is consistent and strengthens the UAE’s global humanitarian mission under the guidance of the wise leadership of the United Arab Emirates.

