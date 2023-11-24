The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salim Al Zaabi was conferred honorary Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree during a special convocation of the Institute of Art and Culture at the Governors House, here on Friday.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman, as chancellor of the university, awarded the degree to the UAE ambassador in recognition of his valuable services in the promotion of bilateral relations, especially in the field of trade between Pakistan and UAE. The Governor Punjab congratulated the ambassador of UAE on receiving the honorary degree of Ph.D. Vice Chancellor Institute of Art and Culture, Faisal Janjua, Pro Vice Chancellor Ijaz A. Qureshi, Member Senate Institute of Art and Culture, Imran Masood, Pakistans first woman astronaut Namira Saleem, a large number of teachers and students were present in the ceremony. Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman while addressing the ceremony said that he felt honoured to award the honorary degree of doctorate to the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al Zaabi. He appreciated the role of the UAE Ambassador in strengthening the cultural and trade relations between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates and people-to-people contacts between the two countries. He said that there should be exchange programmes involving degrees or short visits of students between educational institutions of Pakistan and UAE. He said that Pakistani students are going to study in the best universities of the world in large numbers. The Governor Punjab said that acquisition of knowledge is obligatory in our religion, adding that education should inculcate high moral values and, most importantly, compassion among the youth. He said that Pakistani universities are improving in Times Higher Education and QS Ranking. Governor Punjab said that Pakistani universities want to open their campuses in UAE and other parts of the world. Talking about climate change, he said that Pakistan has very low share in greenhouse gases and carbon emissions as it contributes less than 01 percent, but due to climate change, Pakistan faced devastating floods. The Governor Punjab further said that it is painful to see the agony of civilians, women and children in Gaza strip of Palestine, adding, “As an educated and responsible person we must keep raising our voice against the tyranny and atrocities on innocent citizens.” The Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al Zaabi said that it is a great honor for him to receive the honorary degree of PhD. He said that the Pakistani community is playing an important role in the economic development of the UAE. The ambassador said that UAE wants to expand its economic relations with Pakistan and is keen to start joint ventures with Pakistani investors for investment in various sectors in the UAE.