UAE ambassador calls on Prime Minister Shehbaz

Islamabad: The United Arab Emirate’s Ambassador to Pakistan, H.E. Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi, called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday and extended warm felicitations to Shehbaz Sharif on assuming the office of the Prime Minister. During the meeting, the ambassador reaffirmed his country’s desire to further strengthen bilateral relations with Pakistan.

Talking to the UAE’s ambassador, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed the resolve to closely engage with the UAE leadership to further deepen and broaden the vital partnership.

Alluding to the special relations between the two states, PM Shehbaz said that they were firmly rooted in shared history, common faith and geographical proximity.

PM Shehbaz also highlighted the important role of expatriate Pakistanis in the development of the UAE, who are serving as a strong bridge between the two countries.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif underscored the government’s commitment to further advance the economic dimension of the relationship with the UAE, focusing on enhanced trade, investment, energy, infrastructure, food security and employment generation.