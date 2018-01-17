UAE Ambassador calls on Chief Minister

Our Special Correspondent

The Ambassador of UAE Hamad Obaid Al-Zaabi along with his Consul General in Karachi Naseer Huwaiden Al-Ketbi called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here at the CM House and discussed issues relating to bilateral relations.

He told the Chief Minister that the UAE was going start working with Pakistan in social sector such a drive against polio and other health care program.

The Chief Minister welcoming the decision of the UAE government said that there was wide scope to support Pakistan, particularly in Sindh. “I have already declared an emergency in the health sector and have achieved some better results,” he said.

He told him that there were vast investment opportunities in Sindh, particularly in the energy sector, the renewable energy, mass transit and other sectors. The Chief Minister presented his memento and traditional Ajrak and Sindhi cap to the visiting diplomat.