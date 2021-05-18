UAE allows Pakistan to hold remaining matches of PSL 2021 in Abu Dhabi

The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) has accepted a request made by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to hold the remaining matches of the PSL 2021, which was suspended due to the deteriorating situation of COVID -19 in the country earlier this year.

The development comes as Pakistan was worried over the delayed response of the UAE regarding the issuance of No Objection Certification (NOC) to the PCB.

According to the reports, the ECP has informed the PCB about the decision while the latter has started operational preparation in this regard.

UAE emerged as preferred venue to complete PSL

On May 7, the PCB in a statement said that the UAE has emerged as a preferred venue for the remaining matches of the sixth edition of PSL.

The PCB and the six franchise owners held a meeting via a Zoom call to discuss the venue of the remaining matches.

The group had a 360-degree discussion, which also considered feedback from the National Command and Operation Centre.

According to the PCB, As the holiday period has already started in both the countries and the Pakistan men’s national cricket team has to depart for the United Kingdom on 23 June, the PCB will use this time to work with the Emirates Cricket Board to check if the event can be successfully delivered within the available time

“During the holiday period, the PCB will work on a revised tournament schedule, while it will liaise with the ECB in relation to finalising playing and training facilities, hotel bookings, ground transportation and visitors’ visas,” read the official statement.

PCB will carry out a detailed financial and risk assessment as well as cost analysis before reporting back to the franchises, who will then review before a decision on the event venue is confirmed.

