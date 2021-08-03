UAE allows transit flights from Pakistan, 5 other countries from Aug 5

DUBAI – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced to allow the entry of people stranded in six countries including Pakistan and India due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Travellers who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and hold valid UAE residency permits can enter the Arab country from August 5.

As per rules, at least 14 days should have passed after receiving the second jab and travellers must also hold a vaccination certificate.

The exemptions have been announced for travellers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Nigeria and Uganda.

Health workers, including doctors, nurses and technicians, employed in the UAE, workers from education sectors, students, Humanitarian cases, who, hold valid residency and those employed in federal and local government agencies are among the new exemption categories.

The country will also allow entry to participants of Expo.

Previously, the UAE was allowing entry to its citizens, their first-degree relatives, diplomatic personnel, official delegations, UAE residents with gold or silver residency permit, businessmen and crews of cargo and transit flights.