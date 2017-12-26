UAE aims to improve global competitiveness with 5G

Dubai

The launch of 5G early next year is in line with the UAE’s strategy on the fourth industrial revolution, and the implementation of artificial intelligence and smart cities, according to the UAE’s Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA). Having 5G will also allow the UAE to improve its global competitiveness, the telecoms regulatory body said.

The announcement for the 5G early 2018 launch comes a day after the authority officially announced the implementation of IMT-2020, also known as 5G. Hamad Obaid Al Mansouri, director general of the TRA, said the launch will make the UAE among the first countries applying 5G technology in telecommunications.

“Rapid global developments and the transition of humanity to the era of the fourth industrial revolution have enhanced the status of this sector, making it the main nerve of major digital transformations, and the incubator of evolution on all tracks including science, economy, education, or other vital fields,” he said in a statement.

The mobile operators in the country are expected to start deploying 5G networks from early 2018. In a statement on Sunday, TRA said that licensees from mobile operators in the country will start deploying the technology in several phases, allowing for the development of information and communications technology infrastructure.—Agencies