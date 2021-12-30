U19 Asia Cup – Pakistan fail to qualify for final as Sri Lanka win semis

DUBAI – Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by 22 runs to book their place in the ACC U19 Asia Cup final. The first semi-final was played at the ICC Cricket Academy Ground in Dubai on Thursday.

Chasing 148 to win, Pakistan were bowled out for 125 in the last over. Right-handed Ahmed Khan coming to bat at number-seven top-scored with 36 off 74, hitting one four. Mohammad Shehzad contributed a 75-ball 30 and struck one four.

For Sri Lanka, Traveen Mathew was pick of the bowlers with match figures of four for 14 in 10 overs. Captain Dunith Wellalage picked three for 31.

Earlier, Pakistan pacers led by Zeeshan Zameer dismantled the Sri Lanka top and middle-order. Zeeshan who took five wickets in the last-ball win over India, was once again the destroyer-in-chief. The right-armer took four wickets for 32 runs.

Zeeshan received admirable support from pacers Ahmed and Awais Ali who took two wickets apiece for 26 and 28 runs, respectively.

Sri Lanka were reeling at 70 for eight at one stage. A 47-run ninth-wicket stand between Matheesha Pathirana (31) and Yasiru Rodrigo (31 not out) took the score to 117. The last wicket pair added 30 more runs to take the score to 147 before Sri Lanka were bowled out with 31 balls in their 50-over quota left unused.