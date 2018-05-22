U.S. violating nuclear disarmament treaty: Russia

Moscow

The United States continues testing its missile defense systems and producing missiles which are prohibited by the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty aimed at limiting strategic weapons, said a Russian military official on Monday. In an interview with Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper, the head of the National Nuclear Risk Reduction Center Sergei Ryzhkov said that Washington continues producing a series of target missiles.

The missiles’ tactical and technical characteristics, especially the flight range, belong to the class of short-range and medium-range missiles, Ryzhkov said. These missiles, according to the official, are of a general type and can be installed with different warheads as combat ballistic missiles.—Agencies