U.S. Consulate General Lahore organizes cricket coaching camp

Khalid Butt

U.S. Consulate Lahore organize cricket coaching camp at the National Cricket Academy with the collaboration of its partner Galaxy Sports Academy.

U.S. Consul General Colleen Crenwelge welcomed 27 young women to a cricket coaching camp organized by the U.S. Consulate General in Lahore.

The program promoted gender equality and women’s empowerment through the game of cricket, focusing on leadership and team building skills.

Chairman Pakistan Cricket board Ehsan Mani was the guest of honor showed keen interest in the camp and offered his full support for the event like this in future also.

During the camp, the young women from Kinnaird College, Lahore College and Sports Sciences Department attended interactive sessions on team building and leadership skills led by Pakistani field hockey star Rabia Qadir and Pakistani cricketer and commentator Marina Iqbal. Participants also toured the Pakistan Cricket Board Museum and the National Cricket Academy.

Consul General Crenwelge told the talented participants that “investing in women produces positive effects far beyond the individual. Empowering women and ensuring their voices are heard results in stronger families, stronger communities, and stronger countries.” She added that programs like the cricket camp will build new and lasting relationships and create a network of young women who strive to create positive change through sports.

