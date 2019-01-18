U-21 Jubilee Insurance Snooker C’ship begins

Peshawar

The 21st edition of the Under-21 National Jubilee Insurance Snooker Championship under the aegis of Pakistan Billiard and Snooker Association got under way at Jinnah Sports Complex Islamabad on Thursday. Deputy Director General Technical Muhammad Azam Dar was the chief guest on this occasion and before the start of the matches all participating players from across the country were introduced to him. A total of 32 players from are taking part in the Championship.

In the opening match Umair Hussain Shah defeated Abdul Aziz by 3-1, Fahad Ghafar beat Ghulam Mustafa by 3-0, Sheharyar Khan beat Umar Farooq by 3-1, Umar Khan beat Ali Zaman by 3-0, Sheikh Mudassir beat Iftikhar Hussain by 3-1, Saad Khan beat Asfar Ali by 3-0, Shaharyar Abbas beat Abdul Aziz by 3-1, Usman Ahmad beat Umair Hussain by 3-0, Shaharyar Khan beat Fahad Ghafar by 3-1, Muhammad Raifque beat Ghulam Mustafa by 3-0, Ali Zaman beat Asfar Ali by 3-0, Umar Khan beat Zohaib khan by 3-0 and moved to the next round. The Championship would continue till January 22, 2019.

Muhammad Azam Dar, Deputy Director General Technical, Pakistan Sports Board, lauded the efforts of the Pakistan Billiard and Snooker Association for holding the Championship in which top ranking players from all across Pakistan are taking part. He also assured the players that all resources would be utilized for providing all out facilities. He said the government is very keen to facilitate the players of all games.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp