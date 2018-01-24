U-19 World Cup: Pakistan face S Africa in quarterfinals today

Christchurch

Pakistan face off against South Africa at the Hagley Oval on Wednesday for a place in the semifinals of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup.

Both the teams qualified for the quarterfinals with two victories and a defeat, but Pakistan emerged as winners of Group D, edging out Afghanistan on net run rate, while South Africa had to settle for second place in Group A after being beaten by New Zealand.

After losing their opening fixture to Afghanistan by five wickets, Pakistan came back with a roar against Ireland, bundling out their opponents for 97 thanks to a brilliant spell by Shaheen Shah Afridi. The Green Shirts then chased down the target in just 8.5 overs, boosting their net run rate.

They then sealed top spot in Group D with a three-wicket win over Sri Lanka in a thriller. Pakistan are the third-most successful team in ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup history, behind only India and Australia, having taken home the title twice, in 2004 and 2006.

The match will start at 2:30am Pakistan time (10:30am local time).

Squads

Pakistan: Hasan Khan (c), Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Ali Khan, Ammad Alam, Zaid Alam, Ali Zaryab, Arshad Iqbal, Muhammad Mohsin Khan, Muhammad Musa, Saad Khan, Rohail Nazir (wk), Munir Riaz, Suleman Shafqat, Imran Shah, Mohammad Taha

South Africa: Raynard van Tonder (c), Matthew Breetzke, Gerald Coetzee, Jade de Klerk, Jean du Plessis, Fraser Jones, Wandile Makwetu, Akhona Mnyaka, Andile Mokgakane, Kgaudisa Molefe, Jason Niemand, Thando Ntini, Jiveshan Pillay, Hermann Rolfes, Kenan Smith.—Agencies