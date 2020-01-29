U-19 opener Haider wants to emulate India’s Rohit Sharma

Karachi

Pakistan U19 opening batter Haider Ali has said that he wants to emulate Indian batting maestro Rohit Sharma, and wants to score a double century like him in limited-over cricket.

Haider told Geo.tv from South Africa — where he’s representing Pakistan in the U19 World Cup — that the Indian cricketer is a brave batter and he wants to play like him.

“My role model is Rohit Sharma, I want to be a batsman like him. He bats so bravely and confidently, I want to emulate his style of batting,” Haider said.

“Of course, scoring a double century in one day cricket is my dream. My aim is to score as big as possible. As an opener, I try to score big so that team can get a solid start,” he said.

Haider made his first-class debut last year, playing for Northern, where he scored 654 runs in 13 innings.

“I scored 99 on my debut, then scored century in the final of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, and that performance boosted my confidence. I was aiming to score around 800 runs in the season and I was almost near to my target as I played just seven games,” he said.

The 19-year-old batsman is now focusing on doing his best for Pakistan in the U19 World Cup as they prepare for the quarter-final on Friday against Afghanistan.

“We have got ample time to prepare for the knock-out match. I am confident that we’ll continue our march in the tournament,” Haider said.

“The tournament provides us a great opportunity to show our skills and cement a place in Pakistan squad. I am looking forward to getting the maximum advantage [from] this platform of U19 cricket, prove myself, and get selected for Pakistan team,” he added.—Agencies