U-19 cricketer commits suicide

Disillusioned by cricketing career

Karachi

A Karachi U19 cricketer, Mohammad Zaryab, committed suicide on Tuesday after being disillusioned by his cricketing career.

Zaryab, son of former Pakistan batsman Aamer Hanif, represented Karachi in an U19 tournament in Lahore last month, but was sent back due to injury.

However, Hanif revealed that his son resisted the move since he believed his injury was not serious enough for him to be sent back.

Zaryab, who was Hanif’s oldest son, hanged himself to death on Monday.

While talking to media, Hanif, who represented Pakistan in five ODIs in the 90’s, revealed that his son took his life because of the injustices he faced in cricket.

Full dress rehearsal of PSL3 final scheduled for February 11 ‘What my son has done, or what he faced, I hope no other player has to go through this,’ said Hanif. ‘He was pressurised too much while playing matches at the U19 level.

He was disappointed and left all cricket behind and went into a deep depression. I tried to motivate him but he did this due to the injustices and mistreatment he faced at the U19 level.’