Tyson Fury has walked back on his promise of retirement with the Brit seemingly confirming a trilogy fight against fellow countrymen Derek Chisora later this year.

“The Gypsy King” bid a farewell to the boxing ring after beating Dillian Whyte in April this year.

“When I walk away, I’ll never come back. Never,” Fury told ESPN’s Mark Kriegel.

“This is the truth, the gospel truth, nothing but the truth, I’m done. “At the end of the day, I don’t have anything more to give.”

But the undefeated heavyweight seems to have changed his mind.

Chalk it up as a means to sell more tickets at the time or simply to generate more headlines but no one truly expected Fury’s retirement to last especially with a heavyweight unification bout a real possibility in the future.

Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua will fight for the WBA, IBF, and WBO heavyweight titles on August 20th in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia with the winner likely to face Fury for the unification of the division which may well be the most lucrative fight in the world of boxing.

Tyson Fury seems to be aware of the situation and will use the Derek Chisora fight as a tuneup and has already Isaac Lowe to train him.

“I’ve decided to come back to boxing because I can be the first heavyweight world champion in history to have two trilogies,” Fury said. “I’d always say I’d fight Derek Chisora at the end of my career.”

According to Mike Coppinger of ESPN, the plan would be for a fight in December at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales but there is still no official deal with the sides reportedly “seven figures apart on Chisora’s purse.”

Fury (32-0-1) previously owns wins over Chisora (33-12) in 2011 and 2014.