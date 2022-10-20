Tyson Fury will fight Derek Chisora for the third time in December after his plans for a blockbuster bout with Anthony Joshua fell through earlier this month.

The trilogy bout will take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, on December 3rd.

Tyson Fury previously beat Derek Chisora in 2011 and 2014 in convincing fashion and the fight will mark the first time he steps in the boxing ring since beating fellow brit Dillian Whyte via routine sixth-round stoppage in April.

Many had predicted Fury to challenge Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight crown after he beat Joshua, but the Ukrainian reiterated his desire to take some time off before stepping into the ring again.

Fury then attempted to book a blockbuster clash with Joshua himself before those plans fell through, leaving the WBC Champion to look elsewhere. The 34-year-old landed on Chisora, confirming the news himself.

His promoter Frank Warren gave the bout his blessing as well.

“I am thrilled to be delivering a Tyson Fury world title defence in front of the British fans in London.”

“Tyson clearly conquered America across his trilogy with Deontay Wilder and there is also huge demand to stage his fights from sites across the world.”

The 38-year-old Chisora last fought in July, beating Kubrat Pulev via a split decision for his 33rd professional win.

Warren also confirmed Fury’s plan to take on Usyk in a unification fight in the first part of next year.