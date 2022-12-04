Tyson Fury easily picked apart Derek Chisora in their third encounter at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to win via 10th-round TKO and retain his WBC Heavyweight title in the process.

The 34-year-old once again displayed his indomitable skill to outclass Chisora from the very first bell, landing a barrage of punches seemingly at will to pummel his fellow Birt.

To his credit, Chisora managed to stay on his feet far longer than anyone watching the fight anticipated until the 10th round when the referee was forced to stop the bout after Chisora’s eye was almost completely shut because of the damage.

Fury immediately embraced his opponent after the bell signalling his admiration for his confrère.

With a third win over Chisora over the course of eight years, however, Tyson Fury improves his record to 33-0-1.

It was his fourth consecutive knockout and fourth straight successful title defence of his WBC crown.

“The Gypsy King” is quickly running out of credible opponents after his planned fight with Anthony Joshua fell through.

His next likeliest fight is against Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk to unify the heavyweight division. Fury launched a foul-mouthed rant against Usyk during a staredown after his fight to signal all but the confirmation.

The two are likely to fight in Saudi Arabia next year after Fury, who needs surgeries on his hand and elbow, recovers from the ailments to begin another camp.