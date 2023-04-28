Tyre repair man lands in hospital after getting tax notice of over Rs8crore in Sargodha

By
Web Desk
-
11

LAHORE – A tyre repair man in Punjab region was left shocked after he received a notice from the tax authorities asking to pay Rs8 crore and 13 lac in returns.

After receiving the notice, the man identified as Fazal Shah, a resident of Bhaganwala, and his family members were shocked as his health deteriorate and Shah said he never saw Rs80 million in real life.

The man reportedly lost consciousness after receiving notice from Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and he was rushed to the hospital for medical treatment.

Sharing his ordeal with a local news outlet, Fazal Shah said he built the tire puncture shop a year ago, saying he owns no vehicle, any bungalow, or any luxury items in his belongings and added that he hardly earns Rs700-Rs800 on a daily basis and is living hand to mouth amid an economic crisis.

The distressed man even mentioned that he could not afford private treatment of his daughter who suffered critical burns in a tragic incident.

As the news aired on several local outlets, FBR officials said Shah submitted his tax returns from 2016 to 2022 and now they are looking into the matter. FBR notice declared the citizen as a tax defaulter for 13 years.

FTO directs FBR to examine scope of sales tax on computerized arms licences

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR