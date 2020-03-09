Two youth martyred in IOK; 2 labourers die in explosion

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Shopian district, today.

The youth, identified as Shabbir Ahmad Malik and Amir Ahmad Dar, were killed by Indian troops during a violent siege and search operation in Khawjapora Reban area of the district. The operation was jointly launched by Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force and police.

As the news about the killing of the youth spread in the area, people defied restrictions and came out of their houses to protest against the Indian brutalities.They raised pro-freedom and anti-India slogans. Several people were injured when the troops fired bullets, pellets and teargas shells on the protesters. The troops arrested three youth during house raids in Awantipora area of Pulwama district.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front while hailing the commitment of the Kashmiri women towards the freedom cause has said that they are the worst victims of Indian military aggression and state terrorism.

A JKLF spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said thousands of Kashmiri women are waiting for the return of their sons, husbands, fathers and brothers, who were picked up in front of them from their houses by the troops and were subsequently subjected to enforced disappearance.

Two labourers were killed and as many were injured in a blast, which took place inside an Indian army camp in Achabal area of Islamabad district, today. The deceased identified as Gulzar Ahmad Khan and Fayaz Ahmad Butt were busy in forced labour when the blast went off.

The launch of a so-called new political party ‘Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party’ by one Altaf Bukhari, a puppet of Hindu extremist organizations in India, has been described as ‘an offshoot of Bharatiya Janata Party’ by even pro-India leaders and political parties in occupied Kashmir. The National Conference in a statement in Srinagar said India is contriving to prop up yet another formation in Kashmir to serve its interests at the cost of democracy. Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress described the creation of the party as a handiwork of Indian intelligence agencies to create chaos and divisions in Kashmir.

At least two laborers in Indian-administered Kashmir were killed and as many others injured in an explosion inside an Indian army’s ammunition depot, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place in Khundroo area of southern Anantnag district, about 70 kilometers (43 miles) south of the capital Srinagar, the official told Anadolu Agency on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media. The nature and the cause of the blast is being ascertained, the official added.

The military facility has recent history of a few similar incidents as multiple explosions inside the camp in 2017 killed at least 18 people and injured eight others.

In another explosion in January 2018, two laborers hired by the army were injured in the same facility.

Meanwhile, Indian army claimed to have killed at least two militants in a gunfight in Reban village of southern Shopian district. Arms and ammunition were also recovered from the site of the gunfight, said Col. Rajesh Kalia, army’s spokesman based in the capital Srinagar. ‘The operation is still in progress,’ Kalia added.

Jammu and Kashmir is held by India and Pakistan in parts and claimed by both in full. A small sliver of Kashmir is also held by China. Since they were partitioned in 1947, the two countries have fought three wars — in 1948, 1965 and 1971 — including two over Kashmir. Some Kashmiri groups in Jammu and Kashmir have been fighting against Indian rule for independence or unification with neighboring Pakistan. According to several human rights groups, thousands of people have been killed in the conflict in the region since 1989.—KMS