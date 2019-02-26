Two youth commit suicide

Two youth committed suicide over domestic disputes in different areas of the metropolis on Monday.

Police said that blood soaked body of 30-year-old Waliullah s/o Siddiqullah was recovered from his home located in Street III, Naval Sector Baldia, Karachi.

Body of 18-year-old Shama d/o Faisal Khan hanging with ceiling fan of house was recovered in Gulshan-e-Mehmar Karachi.

Bodies of both youth were shifted to Civil and Jinnah Hospitals for postmortem. The reasons behind both incidents were stated to be domestic quarrels and the police after registering separate cases into both incidents have started investigation.—INP

