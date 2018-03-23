Two youngsters commit suicide

AH Farooqi

Chitral

Two youngsters including a teenage girl and a boy committed suicide over various reasons in different areas of tehsil Mastuj of Chitral. Police said that 14-year-old Tayyeba Bibi, daughter of Syed Ghaffar Shah, a resident of Booni frustrated due to maltreatment of her step mother ended her life by jumping into River Chitral.

Earlier the girl had also escaped from the house due to brutality and torture of the step-mother but was letter rescued from house of a female teacher.—INP