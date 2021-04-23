Two youngsters abducted from Super Highway

Unidentified armed men abducted three youngsters on Friday from Super Highway in Karachi while they were travelling to Mirpurkhas in their vehicle.

According to details, the incident occurred in the wee hours of Friday when the vehicle of the youngsters was intercepted by six armed men.

The youngsters identified as Zulfiqar Wasan, Zohaib Marri and Mohsin Marri were whisked away by the armed men and later one of them was released by the abductors.

SSP East Sajid Sadozai said that they have received reports regarding abduction of two youngsters and are determining if it was an abduction bid or a domestic dispute.

“The vehicle which was used by the youngsters was recovered from near Sabzi Mandi at Super Highway in an abandoned condition,” he said adding that fingerprints and other evidence has been collected from the vehicle.

The police official said that the incident was reported within the remits of SITE police station at Super Highway and an investigation has been launched into the entire episode.

Incidents of abduction have also occurred previously in the country and in one such incident recently in the city, a differently-abled para taekwondo player died after he was left in a critically injured condition following an alleged abduction in Karachi.