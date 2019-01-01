Two women rob house, injure housewife

Two women robbed a house in the federal capital on Monday, leaving a housewife injured in the process.

The women robbed the house of valuables including jewellery and Rs0.14 million in cash. Upon resistance from a family member, the women stabbed the housewife, injuring her severely.

The victim’s husband, who was not present at the occasion, filed a complaint with the police, saying that his wife had been critically injured. Rawalpindi police in October arrested the alleged killers of a traffic warden who was gunned down while resisting a robbery near Combined Military Hospital two months ago. Police said the four suspects have also confessed to at least 10 other crime incidents in the garrison city.

The suspects were Butt Dairy Shop early in the morning on July 23 in Dheri Hassanabad locality. They had snatched Rs7,500 and a mobile phone at gunpoint from the owner and staff of the dairy shop. But just as they were about to leave, the shopkeeper’s brother-in-law, traffic warden Asghar Butt, came by on his motorbike. Butt tried to overpower the robbers but they shot him twice and fled. The warden died immediately.—INP

