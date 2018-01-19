Two women martyred, five injured in Indian firing

FO summons Indian DHC to lodge protest

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

Indian military Forces on Thursday started unprovoked firing and shelling alongside Sialkot Working Boundary (WB) leaving two women dead and five injured. Pakistan Rangers reacted quickly to silent enemy’s guns. Indian firing and shelling started midnight between Wednesday and Thursday on civilians at Chaprar Sector Village Kundanpur . As a result, two women Parveen Bibi (45), resident of Rurki Awana and Aysha (22), resident of Gadial Kingra received severe wounds and embraced Shahadat. Five others Muhammad Asghr (18) Rurki Awana, Rashid (50), Nitasha (21), Naseem (45), Sameena (25) resident of Gadial Kingra received severe injuries.

Foreign Office summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner J.P. Singh in Islamabad on Thursday to condemn the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Working Boundary in Sialkot Sector.

The Indian forces along the Working Boundary are resorting to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing with heavy mortars and automatic weapons since Wednesday night on the civilian populated villages in Sialkot.

The firing resulted in martyrdom of two innocent civilian ladies and injuries to five others, including three females.

This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing since 2017 when they committed more than 1900 ceasefire violations.

India was told that deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws.

The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation.

Pakistan urges India to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement; investigate incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary. Pakistan also urges India to permit UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.