Two women drowned six rescued as boat capsizes

Our Correspondent Thatta

Two women drowned and 6 women and two men (sailors of the boat) were rescued by the area men, when the boat they were boarded on was capsized in Indus river near Belo city on Thursday.

The victim were from Nooh Walro village and were crossing the Indus as after cutting fodder for their animals from a field located on opposite side of the river.

Meanwhile the dead boy of a lady namely Benzeer was fished out by Pakistan naval force divers, however hunt for other woman namely Meena was continue till filing of this news.