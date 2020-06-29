Two women die of Coronavirus in Burewala

Our Correspondent

Burewala

Two more women fall prey to coronavirus pandemic here on Sunday, after which tally in the tehsil Burewala climbed to 84 which included two doctors, health officials said. According to details, a woman Shamim Bibi suffering from coronavirus undergoing treatment at DHQ Hospital expired.

Another 81-year-old female coronavirus patient breathed her last at private hospital during treatment, the health officials said. With recent deaths, tally due to coronavirus pandemic in the tehsil has climbed to 84 which included two doctors.

At present four coronavirus affectees hailing from Burewala were under treatment at various hospitals, 80 are under quarantine at homes while 70 have recovered so farm.