Two women among three killed for honour

Peshawar

The first female taxi driver of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) murdered last week in the city was in fact killed by her own husband According to a police report on Tuesday, the woman driver who used to provide transport to citizens through a private ride-hailing service was murdered by her husband on Saturday. Police said that the accused was identified as Abdul Basit has been arrested. Authorities said the marriage of Nabeela, the deceased, to Basit was her second one. She was a mother of three, they added. Basit’s weapon was also seized when he was arrested.

Meanwhile, it is reported from Charsadda that a man shot dead two including a woman for honour and fled the scene here on Tuesday. Police said that the incident took place in a suburban village of tehsil Shabqadar in district Charsadda where accused gunned down a relative woman and another person over suspicion of illicit relations. The culprit fled the scene after committing dual murder and the bodies were shifted to hospital for postmortem. The police after registering a case against the murderer have started raids for his arrest.

Five children fall prey to measles in Khairpur: Five children including two brothers and a sister died of measles while several others were affected of the epidemic in different areas Khairpur during 24 hours. According to details, the measles broke out in different areas of Khairpur especially in the low lying areas.

Five children including two sons and a daughter of labourer Moro Mengwar died in village Rajanpur of taluka Ubaro while several others were affected. Peoples of the measles affected areas had to suffer due to lack of facilities at hospitals and negligence of the health authorities to bring the disease under control.—INP