Two women among three drug pushers held

The Islamabad Police and Special Investigation Unit (SIU) arrested three drug peddlers including two females and recovered 4.14 kilogram hashish and impounded a bike here on Thursday.

A team of SIU comprising Inspector Haider Ali, ASI Muhammad Akram Ranjha and lady constable Rehana Kausar stopped a motorcyclist couple near EME College at Double Road.

During search, the SIU team recovered 2.14 kilogram hashish from possession of the drug peddlers identified as Munsif Khan and his wife Sumera. The SIU arrested the couple, seized the recovered drug and impounded the bike.

Meanwhile, Sub-Inspector Muhammad Mumtaz from Noon police station arrested Shafaat Bibi during special checking at Motorway Chowk and recovered two kilogram hashish from her possession. Separate cases were registered against the detainees at concerned police stations and investigation was underway.—INP

