Two women among 4 killed in road mishap

Bashir Ahmad Rehmani

Hafizabad

Four persons including two women were killed on the spot while twenty others including eight women were seriously injured in a road mishap on the motorway near Thuda Bhattian village on Wednesday afternoon.

According to police source, a bus No. LES-4287 was on way to Abbotabad and when it reached near Thuda Bhattian, the driver of the vehicle lost control over the steering due to overspeeding as a result of which the vehicle struck against the divider and overturned as a result of which four passengers including TazeemBibi wife of Zulfiqar resident of Mansehra, Fehmida Begum wife of Ch. Muhammad Akram and bus driver and conductor (not yet identified) died on the spot while twenty others including Shahroz, Mehmaan Ali, Fiaz, Iqra, Dr. Faiza, Muhammad Younas, MukhtarBibi, Ayesha Bibi, Ehtisham, Muhammad Farooq, Shazia, Abdullah, Samreen, Muhammad Anhwar and others sustained injuries. The condition of five of them is stated to be serius. The dead bodies and the injured were shifted by the Rescue-1122 to the THQ Hospital Pindi Bhattian.