Two women, 5-yr-old child martyred in Indian shelling at Sialkot WB

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

Two women was martyred on Sunday and 24 others were wounded due to unprovoked and intensified firing and shelling from the Indian Border Security Forces (BSF) at Sialkot Working Boundary.

The Indian BSF started unprovoked and heavy shelling at the Bajwat sector of the Sialkot Working Boundary in the early hours of the day. Due to intensified Indian shelling a woman, Fazlan Babi w/o Rehmat Ali (70) in Kichhi Mand village and Nargas Fatima D/o Shahid Iqbal (05) in village Pul Bajwa sustained fatal injuries as mortar shells hit their residences. Both the injured women embraced martyrdom at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Sialkot Cantt.

The other injured persons who belonged to kichhi Mand, Dera Gujran, Pul Bajwan, Bajwat, Sukhian, Diara, Kakran, Padolian and Dewanpur villages, were rushed to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Sialkot Cantt by the Rescue 1122 teams. Heavy shelling and firing firing from Indian BSF caused damage to scores of buildings and loss of dozens of cattle. The Chenab Rangers responded to the Indian firing and shelling in a befitting manner.