A good number of two-wheeled ambulances were added to the fleet of 1122 Emergency Service less than a month back and these have already proved to be yet another positive initiative of the Punjab government to provide maximum possible help and assistance to the people in emergencies requiring medical treatment.

According to media reports, addition of these motorcycle ambulances in 1122 fleet just 24 days back has already proved to be a successful initiative as these ambulances so far dealt with more than 3500 road accidents and medical emergencies. Maximum calls received and efficiently and promptly responded by the two-wheeled ambulances related to the road accidents and medical emergencies.

It is good to note that the motorcycle ambulances are carrying facilities like blood pressure monitors, pulse oximeters, life saving medicines, portable oxygen cylinders, glucometers, cervical collars, airway kits, trauma kits, splints and automated external defibrillators. Quite obviously, such well-equipped service is indeed proving very useful to the people living in different parts of the provincial metropolis.

Furthermore, large number of 900 motorcycle ambulances have already been provided at all nine divisional headquarters in the province which will become operational shortly and start providing first aid assistance to the people in cases like road accidents and medical emergencies. Keep providing essential medical facilities to the people in emergency cases in rural and urban areas of the province in the right earnest, winning their hearts and earning their prayers.

M Z RIFAT

Lahore

