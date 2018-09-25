Two weeks left to apply for Chevening SAJP Fellowship

Staff Reporter

The British High Commissioner Thomas Drew is encouraging journalists from across Pakistan to apply for the UK Government’s prestigious Chevening South Asia Journalism Programme (SAJP) Fellowship.

The last date to apply for the fellowship is 10th October 2018. The Chevening South Asia Journalism Programme Fellowship (SAJP) is aimed at mid-career journalists from Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Bangladesh.

The programme is funded by the UK’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

Fellows will undertake a bespoke fellowship programme titled ‘Good Governance in a Changing World: the Media, Politics and Society’.

It explores the different ways in which the media play a part in holding democratic processes to account, including government, the civil service and security, as well as the broader political system in both the South Asia region and the UK.

