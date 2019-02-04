Two week-long EPI drive underway

Rawalpindi

National Expanded Programme for Immunization (EPI), started in all tehsils and towns of Rawalpindi district on February 1 is in full swing ,District Health Officer (DHO-Health)Dr Zeeshan Ahmed said Monday.

The Punjab government is actively following the EPI, a disease prevention programme to reduce illness, disability and mortality rate, to achieve 100 per cent results set for the health sector under the millennium development goal.

Under the ongoing vigorous drive, DHO told APP that around 6000 officials including volunteers ,2000 lady health workers, 95 health centres, allied hospitals and tehsil headquarter hospitals were participating in the national drive to take preventive measures and effectively fight chronic diseases like Polio, Measles,Pertussis, Diphtheria, Tetanus, Hepatitis-B and Tuberculosis.

During the campaign, he said, different vaccinations were being administered to children of two years age besides those who missed it during the last two to three years. He said a healthy child was essential for a healthy society and this message should be conveyed in every nook and corner of the district.

The drive would conclude on February 9,he added.—APP

