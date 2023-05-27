Two wanted criminals arrested

Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested two suspected criminals wanted in different cases after a successful operation from Gulistan-e-Jauhar area of Karachi’s, police confirmed on Friday.According to the CTD spokesperson, the suspects, identified as Bilal and Abid Zaman, have been accused of murder, attempted murder, and various street crimes.

The suspects are allegedly responsible for a series of robberies in Gulistan-e-Jauhar area as well as a murder of a motorist who tried to resist their robbery attempt.The CTD claimed that the same suspects were also involved in another tragic incident, where they mercilessly killed a bakery guard in Gulistan-e-Jauhar and carried away his weapon.

The CTD spokesman further maintained that the suspected criminals are involved in street crimes not only in Gulistan-e-Jauhar but in Sachal and Shahrae Faisal.