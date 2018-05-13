Two uplift schemes approved

Staff Reporter

Punjab Provincial Development Working Party has approved two development schemes of health and education sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 1955.065 million.

These schemes were approved in the 64th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2017-18 presided over the Chairman P&D Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan.

Secretary P&D Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, all members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries concerned and other senior representatives of the relevant departments also attended the meeting.

The approved development schemes included: Establishment of Gujranwala Medical College, Gujranwala (Revised) at the cost of Rs 1291.610 million and construction of Building for 14 Training Academies at the cost of Rs 663.455 million.