Two TTP terrorists arrested

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) on Wednesday arrested two alleged terrorists affiliated with proscribed TTP. Arrested accused were involved in killings and extortion, according to spokesman for SIU.

They were identified as Kamal Khan and Abdul Qadir. Accused have confessed their involvement in killings and extortion collection on the orders of TTP leadership in Afghanistan. Arrested accused demanded extortion for TTP from a trader in Saddar area, a case of which was registered at Preedy police station and under investigation at SIU.

This year, thezaccused killed Qayyum Goshtwaley along with their other accomplices in Banaras for non-payment of extortion. The case of incident was registered at Pirabad police station. In 2022, the accused killed Saeed Ahmed, a citizen of Afghan origin, in Gulshan-e-Maymar area..