Two more train sets of Orange Line arrive

Staff Reporter

Two more train sets for Lahore Orange Line had arrived Pakistan making a total of 21 sets available here.

Advisor to the Chief Minister, Punjab and Chairman of the steering committee for Lahore Orange Line Metro Train Project Khawaja Ahmad Hassan revealed this after the weekly progress review meeting, here, Wednesday.

He said that after successful completion of elevated viaduct on package-I, all focus was now on package-II where efforts had been geared up for finishing the remaining construction work of viaduct during the next week.

So far 772 out of the total 804 U-tub girders had been launched from Chouburji to Ali Town along a stretch of 13 kilometers for this purpose.

The remaining 32 U-tub girders will be fixed on transoms within seven to eight days, he assured.

He said that construction work on 13 stations along this stretch had also been completed to a great extent where average 80 per cent work had been accomplished on each station.

He added that the Chinese contractor CR-NORINCO had deputed additional workforce for carrying out civil work at these places at a faster pace to complete the task at the earliest.

General Manager NESPAK Salman Hafeez told that meeting that so far 85.9 per cent civil work on the project had been completed.

Progress of work on package-I from Dera Gujjaran, G.T.Road to Chouburji was 89.99 per cent, on package-II from Choburji to Ali Town was 79 per cent, on Depot near Dera Gujran was 86.55 per cent while on Stabling Yard near Ali Town it was 87.83 per cent.

Progress on electrical and mechanical work on the project had been 47 percent, he added.

The meeting was briefed that half of the work for construction of roof of under-ground GPO station had so far been completed while remaining work would be completed within next few days for opening the GPO chowk for traffic by the March 31.

The station was eight meter below the ground level and spread over an area of 22 kanals.