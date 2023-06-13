Two traffic personnel ‘consume’ 88000 liter petrol

Right under the nose of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore his two subordinate officers embezzled more than 88000 liter petrol worth Rs. 22 million and left the job. Sources in traffic department said that big corruption scandal came to light in the traffic police when CTO asked audit of Petrol consumption.

After embezzling the above said amount of petrol two wardens of Lahore Traffic Police disappeared from duty. The CTO dismissed the wardens and ordered to start inquiry into the issue.

According to the police officials, there has been a big corruption in the petrol of motorcycles in the traffic police. Two traffic wardens Muhammad Tariq and Naveed Aslam have been absent from duty after consuming 88 thousand 472 liters of petrol.

Their modus operandi was the Illegal use of petrol cards during their postings in MT branch. Through this corruption they caused heavy loss of Rs. more than 22 million to the national exchequer. When the facts came out, the CTO ordered an audit of the issue of petrol, in which the corruption of the wardens was revealed.

The CTO ordered an inquiry to SP HQ Traffic after the corruption came to light. Both the wardens were dismissed from their jobs after being found guilty in the inquiry.