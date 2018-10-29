Two-tier LG system in the offing: Sarwar

Staff Reporter

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Sunday said a two-tier local government (LG) system was in the offing in the province while no decision had so far been taken about the tenure of institutions.

‘The government has decided to introduce village councils and the directly elected district or tehsil governments in the province, however, it has yet to be decided whether their tenure will be three or four years,’ he said during an interview with APP on Sunday.

The governor said he was passionate about empowering people through decentralisation of powers. The LG system badly failed in those countries where the elected representatives were restrained from decision-making.

Chaudhry Sarwar, who renounced his British citizenship after remaining Member of British Parliament and took charge as the Punjab governor for the second time, said he had returned to his birthplace to serve the people of his native country.

He said: ‘All of us must utilise our full energies to bring about a better change in the lives of Pakistanis and improve the country’s image .’ It took Britain centuries to evolve a democratic system, and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was moving in the right direction for the purpose, he added.

About governance, the governor stressed the need for introducing sustainable reforms in the system. Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to fulfill his election manifesto of change, which would ultimately bring change in the lives of countrymen.

About his parting of ways with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, he said he had left the PML-N after experiencing obstructions in the delivery of justice. There was no good to be a governor if one’s directions were not complied with by the state departments and the people were denied justice, he added.

