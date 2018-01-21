Two terrorists shot dead in DG Khan operation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI : The paramilitary troops have gunned down two terrorists in an intelligence-based operation carried out in DG Khan on Sunday, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The military’s media wing said the Rangers personnel carried out an operation on a tip-off and information provided by intelligence agencies about terrorists holed up in their hideouts in DG Khan.

The ISPR said the killed terrorists were linked with a proscribed organization and involved in attacks on security forces and kidnappings.

A day earlier, Frontier Corps Balochistan conducted intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in Dera Bugti, Kohlu, and Dera Murad Jamali, according to the army’s media wing.

Arms and ammunition, including sub machine and light machine guns, rockets, mortar bombs, grenades, detonators, explosive and communication equipment were recovered during the operation.

Orignally published by INP