Two terrorists killed in NW

By
News desk
-
18
Tariq Saeed
Peshawar

The security forces moved down two wanted terrorists in North Waziristan tribal district in the wee hours of Saturday.

The terrorists who were killed during an intelligence-based operation conducted in North Waziristan’s Datta Khel area were involved in attacks on security forces, target killing and kidnapping for ransom, etc.

The Inter-Service Public Relations communiqué issued Saturday morning said the security forces have also recovered a large number of weapons including sub-machine guns and hand grenades during the operation.

