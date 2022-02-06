Two terrorists killed in NW

Tariq Saeed Peshawar

The security forces moved down two wanted terrorists in North Waziristan tribal district in the wee hours of Saturday.

The terrorists who were killed during an intelligence-based operation conducted in North Waziristan’s Datta Khel area were involved in attacks on security forces, target killing and kidnapping for ransom, etc.

The Inter-Service Public Relations communiqué issued Saturday morning said the security forces have also recovered a large number of weapons including sub-machine guns and hand grenades during the operation.