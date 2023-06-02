Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan shootout

According to the military’s media arm, security forces engaged two terrorists in a firefight in the vicinity of Dossali in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province’s North Waziristan District, and two of them were fatally shot.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) claims that after the exchange of fire, the troops “effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and sealed all possible escape routes.” Additionally, “two terrorists were sent to hell” during the shootout, it was stated.

Additionally, according to the ISPR, terrorists’ weapons and ammo were found. The statement continued by saying that the criminals were “actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and the killing of innocent citizens.”

Sanitation work is being done to get rid of any terrorists that may have been discovered there.

“Locals of the area expressed their full support to eliminate the threat of terrorism from the area,” the army’s media wing continued. They welcomed the operation.

The shooting occurs just two days after a soldier was killed while defending the North Waziristan District from terrorists who were attempting to sabotage the current polio program.

The ISPR reported that in the general region of Spinwam in North Waziristan, militants opened fire on the members of a polio team.

However, the security forces deployed alongside the squad “effectively engaged terrorists’ location, ensuring the safety of all members of the team, and extricated them unharmed.”

Soldier Sepoy Saqib Ur Rehman, 25, of District Mardan, was named as the fallen combatant.

The location is being sanitized, according to the ISPR, in order to get rid of any terrorists that may have been hiding there. “Security forces in Pakistan are committed to ending the threat of terrorism, and such sacrifices from our brave soldiers further bolster our resolve.”