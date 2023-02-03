Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan gun battle: ISPR

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani security forces gunned down at least two militants in the latest action in the northwestern region bordering Afghanistan, the military’s media wing said in a statement.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations said two militants of a banned terror outfit were killed on Thursday after a gun battle between terrorists and armed forces personnel in the Esham area of the North Waziristan district.

Forces also recovered weapons and ammunition from the dead militants, the military’s media wing said, and added that the terrorists remain active in terror activities against security forces.

ISPR further mentioned that “such incidents re-vindicate armed forces’ determination to have zero tolerance for terrorism in Pakistan and reaffirms its determination to take on any and all entities that resort to violence.”

The recent anti-terror incident comes as the country’s northwest and southwestern regions bordering Afghanistan are facing an uptick in terror attacks, as banned TTP ended the ceasefire and continued attacking forces and security personnel.

Earlier this week, a ghastly attack in the northern city of Peshawar killed more than 100 people, mostly policemen, and wounded scores of security personnel.